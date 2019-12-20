Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (BB, CBAY, CRCM, CWX, GEI, GOOG, GOOGL, IAC, WOR, WPC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 20th:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.75.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cleveland Research.

Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

