Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

12/20/2019 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/16/2019 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Pinterest had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $36.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,692. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

