Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Varex Imaging (VREX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2019 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2019 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2019 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/16/2019 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

10/31/2019 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – Varex Imaging is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 521,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.87. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 44.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

