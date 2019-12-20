Analyzing Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) & CSI Compressco (NYSE:CCLP)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and Key Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $438.66 million 0.27 -$36.98 million ($0.86) -2.91 Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.06

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Key Energy Services. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -4.63% -34.88% -2.40% Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSI Compressco and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Energy Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

Key Energy Services has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,059.15%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Key Energy Services beats CSI Compressco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts manufactured by third parties. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

