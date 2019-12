Analyzing Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Studio City International (NASDAQ:MSC)

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Wynn Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million 2.81 -$20.75 million ($0.24) -85.00 Wynn Resorts $6.72 billion 2.21 $572.43 million $6.54 21.11

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International 2.12% 2.77% 1.03% Wynn Resorts 10.12% 25.33% 3.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wynn Resorts 0 6 11 0 2.65

Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $136.94, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Studio City International.

Volatility and Risk

Studio City International has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Studio City International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment had approximately Wynn Macau square feet of casino space that offers 317 table games and 810 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 11 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold prosperity tree and dragon of fortune attractions. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 243 table games and 1,811 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 160,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RĂªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

