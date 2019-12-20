ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $336.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.94 million and the lowest is $324.90 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $278.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,587,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,085. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 456,932 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

