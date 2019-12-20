Ankr Market Capitalization Hits $6.70 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Coinone and Bittrex. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $775,244.00 worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMax, Coinone, Coinall, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, KuCoin, ABCC, Bgogo, Bittrex, Binance DEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bithumb and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

