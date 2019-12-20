Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $11,984,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

