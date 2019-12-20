Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

APOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

