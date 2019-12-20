Apollon Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $11,793.00 and $15.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065548 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.