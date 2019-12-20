Aragon (ANT) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, IDEX, GOPAX and HitBTC. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $8,640.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

