Aravive’s (ARAV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,112. The company has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

