Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Arch Coal news, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $125,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,370.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $80,548.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $359,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period.

ARCH stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $68.63 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

