Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $41.43 million and $1.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007655 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

