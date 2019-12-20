Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ARF traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$2.93 ($2.08). The company had a trading volume of 371,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,626. Arena REIT No 1 has a 1-year low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of A$3.09 ($2.19). The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Arena REIT No 1 alerts:

About Arena REIT No 1

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT No 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT No 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.