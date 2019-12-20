Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $33,354.00 and $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,768,143 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

