Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report $379.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.90 million and the lowest is $360.06 million. Ares Management posted sales of $214.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

