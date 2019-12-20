Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $530,288.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $18.32 million and $530,288.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034394 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,259,638 coins and its circulating supply is 116,945,376 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, COSS and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

