ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00558626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008322 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

