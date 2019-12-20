ArtByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

