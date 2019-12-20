Asian Dragon Hits Market Cap of $39,344.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $39,344.00 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048184 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4,726% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002548 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,064 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.