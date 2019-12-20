Asian Fintech Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $37,771.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

