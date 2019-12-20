AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,771 ($102.22) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,365.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,943.11. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.