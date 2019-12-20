ATBCoin Price Up 0.1% This Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,629.00 and $50,484.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.02607513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00547582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.