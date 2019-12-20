Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,127.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $77,127.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

