Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated at Cleveland Research

Analysts at Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cleveland Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -717.74, a P/E/G ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.28. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,921,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,453,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

