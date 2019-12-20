Auxilium Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Auxilium has a total market cap of $203,682.00 and $4,637.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auxilium alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,242,674 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auxilium

Auxilium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auxilium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.