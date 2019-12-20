Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

