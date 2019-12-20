Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE AVA opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avista by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avista by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 23.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

