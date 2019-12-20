Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) & Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Critical Review

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surface Oncology and Avrobio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Avrobio has a consensus price target of $30.74, suggesting a potential upside of 54.07%. Given Avrobio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Avrobio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -176.50% -48.88% -27.30% Avrobio N/A -50.21% -46.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and Avrobio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $59.42 million 0.73 -$6.60 million ($0.33) -4.73 Avrobio N/A N/A -$46.36 million ($3.62) -5.52

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Avrobio. Avrobio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Avrobio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avrobio has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Avrobio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.