Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $3.68 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00018966 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,135,553 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

