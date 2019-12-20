B. Riley Weighs in on TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE TTI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.