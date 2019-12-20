BaaSid Tops 1-Day Volume of $231,294.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $231,294.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,792,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

