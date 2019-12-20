Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banc of California by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

