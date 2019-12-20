Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. Banco Macro has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.