Bank of America Raises Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $66.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Nomura reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 135,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

