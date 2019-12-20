Banyan Network (BBN) Price Tops $0.0002

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $107,131.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and CoinEx. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

