Barclays Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,812.20 ($23.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,736 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders purchased a total of 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

