Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $241.82 million and approximately $52.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002378 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, IDCM and ABCC. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,411,007,741 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, ABCC, BitBay, LATOKEN, Huobi, DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX, ChaoEX, Koinex, IDCM, Zebpay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Poloniex, GOPAX, Livecoin, Upbit, CPDAX, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, AirSwap and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

