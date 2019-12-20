Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

BAX opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $89.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

