Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded flat against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $68,383.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00797876 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,230,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,477 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

