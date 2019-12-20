Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 447,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 277,365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

