Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.58

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00008029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 49,984,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

