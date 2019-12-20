Beetle Coin Trading Up 3.4% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $10.39. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $876,781.00 and approximately $19,957.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 209,847,583 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.