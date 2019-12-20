Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0702 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and approximately $683,769.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077348 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

