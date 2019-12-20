Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNFT. Compass Point started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $19,571,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 39.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $21.69 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

