Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News articles about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Beyond Meat earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Beyond Meat’s ranking:

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.