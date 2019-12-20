BidiPass Price Tops $0.0166 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. BidiPass has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $259,875.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

