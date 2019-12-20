Bigbom One Day Volume Reaches $167,378.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network and Hotbit. Bigbom has a total market cap of $152,022.00 and approximately $167,378.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

