Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $13.57 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $198.17 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, Exrates and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Gate.io, DDEX, Exrates, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.